Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Price Target Cut to $80.00 by Analysts at Stephens

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDRGet Rating) had its price target dropped by Stephens from $90.00 to $80.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ target price points to a potential upside of 33.24% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BLDR. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $71.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $110.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.38.

Builders FirstSource stock traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,513,028. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.53. The company has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Builders FirstSource has a 1-year low of $48.91 and a 1-year high of $86.48.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,972,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 739.2% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter valued at $293,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 284,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,739,000 after acquiring an additional 81,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

