Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Price Target Cut to $80.00 by Analysts at Stephens

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by Stephens from $90.00 to $80.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ target price points to a potential upside of 33.24% from the company’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BLDR. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $71.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $110.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.38.
Builders FirstSource Stock Performance
Builders FirstSource stock traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,513,028. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.53. The company has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Builders FirstSource has a 1-year low of $48.91 and a 1-year high of $86.48.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Builders FirstSource Company Profile
Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Builders FirstSource (BLDR)
- GlobalFoundries Pops Nearly 9% On Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- Two Green Energy Plays Poised For Gains In 2023
- Mullen Automotive: Momentum Builds, Bears Risk Short-Squeeze
- The Cheesecake Factory Shows You Can Have It and Eat It Too
- Why Disney Should Be On Your Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.