C-Com Satellite Systems (CVE:CMI) Trading 0.7% Higher

C-Com Satellite Systems Inc. (CVE:CMI – Get Rating) shot up 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.51 and last traded at C$1.51. 250 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 5,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.50.

The company has a market capitalization of C$62.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.61 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.66.

C-Com Satellite Systems Inc develops and deploys commercial grade mobile auto-deploying satellite-based technology for the delivery of two-way high-speed Internet, VoIP, and video services into vehicles. The company offers iNetVu, a proprietary mobile auto-deploying antenna for the delivery of satellite-based Internet services into vehicles while stationary virtually anywhere one can drive.

