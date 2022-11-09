C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Sold by Tevis Investment Management

Tevis Investment Management trimmed its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,116 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,635 shares during the quarter. Tevis Investment Management’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 377.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 325 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. 92.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 28,586 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total transaction of $3,347,420.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,384,292. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 3,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $365,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,407,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 28,586 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total value of $3,347,420.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,384,292. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $107.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $114.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.67.

NASDAQ CHRW traded down $1.09 on Wednesday, reaching $91.41. 41,796 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,355,092. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.76. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.57 and a 12 month high of $121.23.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

