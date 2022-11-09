C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) PT Lowered to $11.00

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.15% from the company’s previous close.

CCCC has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on C4 Therapeutics to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut C4 Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.11.

C4 Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of CCCC opened at $9.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $444.53 million, a PE ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a current ratio of 7.19. C4 Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.84 and a 52-week high of $46.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On C4 Therapeutics

C4 Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCCC. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in C4 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,755 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in C4 Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

