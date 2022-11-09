Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Has $2.73 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 692 shares during the quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 51.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $203.38 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $182.88 and a 1 year high of $261.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $199.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.90.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

