Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Friday, November 18th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund stock opened at $11.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.34. Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $16.44.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 115,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after buying an additional 4,244 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 4.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 36,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 4.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 279,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after purchasing an additional 37,039 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 136,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

