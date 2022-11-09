Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Friday, November 18th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th.
Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund stock opened at $11.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.34. Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $16.44.
About Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund
Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.
