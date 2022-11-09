Calian Group (TSE:CGY) Trading Down 0.5%

Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$58.91 and last traded at C$59.56. Approximately 5,330 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 20,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$59.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$75.00 target price on Calian Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th.

Calian Group Trading Up 0.5 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is C$57.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$62.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$665.34 million and a PE ratio of 49.41.

Calian Group Dividend Announcement

Calian Group ( TSE:CGY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.09 by C($0.14). The firm had revenue of C$150.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$160.70 million. On average, analysts predict that Calian Group Ltd. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. Calian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.92%.

Insider Activity

In other Calian Group news, Director Jo-Anne Cecile Poirier sold 1,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$55.61, for a total value of C$106,715.59. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$277,883.17.

About Calian Group

Calian Group Ltd. provides business services and solutions in the areas of health, defense, security, aerospace, engineering, AgTech, and information technology (IT) in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's Advanced Technologies segment offers developed products and engineering solutions for the space, communications, nuclear, agriculture, defense, automotive, and government sectors; software and product development, custom manufacturing, full life-cycle support, studies, requirements analysis, project management, multi-discipline engineered system solutions, and training services; communication systems and products for terrestrial and satellite networks; satellite gateways comprising aperture radio frequency antennas, and telemetry tracking and control, as well as software solutions for managing and monitoring networks; engineering and technical services for propulsion, electrical and electronic systems, computer and nuclear systems, naval architecture, and aerospace; and nuclear services to develop waste management and decommissioning solutions.

Further Reading

