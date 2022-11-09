Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Shares Bought by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $4,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CPT. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 80.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 350.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 36,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,080,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $158.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $174.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $175.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.38.

In other Camden Property Trust news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 1,820 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $238,001.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,932 shares in the company, valued at $3,260,357.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CPT traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.44. The company had a trading volume of 2,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,250. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $107.90 and a twelve month high of $180.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 49.54%.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

