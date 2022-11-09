Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Position Trimmed by Lincluden Management Ltd.

Lincluden Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 4.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 311,598 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 15,421 shares during the quarter. Canadian National Railway comprises 3.8% of Lincluden Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Lincluden Management Ltd.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $35,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CNI. Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 9,608 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.7% in the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Dempze Nancy E lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.3% in the first quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 33,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,464,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 4,876 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. 79.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNI stock traded down $2.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,245,832. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.22. The stock has a market cap of $81.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.88. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $103.79 and a 52 week high of $137.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.99% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.55%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.55.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

