Cannell & Co. Takes Position in New Found Gold Corp. (NYSE:NFGC)

Cannell & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of New Found Gold Corp. (NYSE:NFGC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in New Found Gold by 10.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,391,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,200,000 after acquiring an additional 332,190 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in New Found Gold in the first quarter worth $56,000. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in New Found Gold by 19.9% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in New Found Gold in the second quarter worth $38,000. 22.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NFGC opened at 3.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of 3.58. New Found Gold Corp. has a 52-week low of 2.92 and a 52-week high of 7.65.

New Found Gold ( NYSE:NFGC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported -0.12 earnings per share for the quarter.

New Found Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in the Provinces of Newfoundland and Labrador, and Ontario. The company primarily explores for gold deposit. It holds 100% interests in the Queensway project that includes 86 mineral licenses and 6,041 claims covering an area of 151,030 hectares of land located near Gander, Newfoundland; and the Lucky Strike project comprising 11,684 hectares located in Kirkland Lake, Ontario.

