Cantor Fitzgerald Trims WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) Target Price to $5.00

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Cantor Fitzgerald from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MAPS. Stifel Nicolaus cut WM Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $3.20 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on WM Technology from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial cut WM Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $5.00 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research cut WM Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on WM Technology from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.59.

Get WM Technology alerts:

WM Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MAPS opened at $1.29 on Tuesday. WM Technology has a 12 month low of $1.23 and a 12 month high of $12.90. The stock has a market cap of $175.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.51.

Insiders Place Their Bets

WM Technology ( NASDAQ:MAPS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.09). WM Technology had a negative return on equity of 66.26% and a net margin of 24.42%. The firm had revenue of $58.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.17 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that WM Technology will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other WM Technology news, insider Justin Dean sold 17,836 shares of WM Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.65, for a total transaction of $47,265.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 279,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $741,560.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Justin Dean sold 17,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.65, for a total transaction of $47,265.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 279,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $741,560.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Beals sold 45,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.65, for a total transaction of $120,985.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 656,638 shares in the company, valued at $1,740,090.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 131,791 shares of company stock worth $349,246. Corporate insiders own 41.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WM Technology

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in WM Technology by 40.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,687,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,144 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in WM Technology by 40.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,951,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,262,000 after purchasing an additional 562,140 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in WM Technology by 298.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,124,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,701,000 after purchasing an additional 842,321 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in WM Technology by 13,253.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 951,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,131,000 after purchasing an additional 944,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in WM Technology by 105.8% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 941,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,097,000 after purchasing an additional 483,908 shares in the last quarter. 34.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About WM Technology

(Get Rating)

WM Technology, Inc provides ecommerce and compliance software solutions to retailers and brands in cannabis market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Weedmaps marketplace that allows cannabis users to search for and browse cannabis products from retailers and brands, and reserve products from local retailers; and information on the cannabis plant, and the industry and advocate related services for legalization.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WM Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WM Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.