Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on Ascendis Pharma A/S’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ASND)

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report released on Thursday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Watsek now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($9.35) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($9.07). The consensus estimate for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s current full-year earnings is ($8.83) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s FY2023 earnings at ($10.45) EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $144.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $166.00 target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ascendis Pharma A/S has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.00.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:ASND opened at $123.91 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.45 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 7.56 and a quick ratio of 6.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.80. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1-year low of $61.58 and a 1-year high of $161.82.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.11) by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $6.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 1,473.30% and a negative return on equity of 71.44%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ascendis Pharma A/S

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASND. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 3,024.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,754,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $205,903,000 after buying an additional 1,698,302 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 14.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,665,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $547,552,000 after purchasing an additional 594,855 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 6.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,165,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $480,173,000 after purchasing an additional 295,224 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the second quarter worth about $25,689,000. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the first quarter worth about $28,894,000.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). It also develops TransCon Growth Hormone (hGH) for pediatric GHD in Japan; TransCon hGH for adults with GHD; TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for pediatric achondroplasia.

