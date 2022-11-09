Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $35.85

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $35.85 and last traded at $35.85, with a volume of 97 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CCBG shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Capital City Bank Group to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Hovde Group raised their target price on shares of Capital City Bank Group to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Get Capital City Bank Group alerts:

Capital City Bank Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $595.88 million, a PE ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.66.

Capital City Bank Group Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Capital City Bank Group

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. This is a boost from Capital City Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.01%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCBG. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 5.8% in the first quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 63,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 31.3% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 7.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 10.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 100,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 9,283 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 56.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.30% of the company’s stock.

Capital City Bank Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Capital City Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital City Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.