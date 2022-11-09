Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Updates Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.35-$1.35 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.40 billion-$1.40 billion. Capri also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.85-$6.85 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CPRI. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Capri from $69.00 to $59.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Capri from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on Capri in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on Capri from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Capri from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $70.06.

Capri stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.33. 80,723 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,266,530. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.30 and its 200 day moving average is $45.76. Capri has a 52 week low of $36.90 and a 52 week high of $72.37. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.25. Capri had a return on equity of 36.51% and a net margin of 13.96%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. Capri’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Capri will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Capri news, Director Judy Gibbons sold 4,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $240,489.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,203,425.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Capri by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 2,888 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Capri during the 1st quarter valued at $4,352,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Capri by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,198,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,981,000 after buying an additional 102,439 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capri during the 1st quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capri during the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

