CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) PT Lowered to $16.00

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 56.86% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of CarGurus from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of CarGurus to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on CarGurus from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on CarGurus from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.91.

CarGurus Trading Down 25.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ CARG opened at $10.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.25, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.63. CarGurus has a 12-month low of $12.80 and a 12-month high of $50.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CarGurus

CarGurus ( NASDAQ:CARG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $511.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.31 million. CarGurus had a positive return on equity of 20.37% and a negative net margin of 0.90%. CarGurus’s quarterly revenue was up 134.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CarGurus will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in CarGurus in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of CarGurus in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CarGurus in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CarGurus in the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of CarGurus in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

