CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.13-$0.16 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $270.00 million-$300.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $468.42 million. CarGurus also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.02-$1.05 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on CARG. Raymond James lowered their price target on CarGurus from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on CarGurus from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on CarGurus from $32.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Truist Financial cut their target price on CarGurus from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on CarGurus from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $29.55.

Get CarGurus alerts:

CarGurus Price Performance

Shares of CarGurus stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.76. 3,977,984 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,315,983. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.23. CarGurus has a 52 week low of $12.80 and a 52 week high of $50.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.98, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.63.

Institutional Trading of CarGurus

CarGurus ( NASDAQ:CARG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. CarGurus had a positive return on equity of 20.37% and a negative net margin of 0.90%. The business had revenue of $511.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 134.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that CarGurus will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the first quarter valued at about $117,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in CarGurus by 16.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in CarGurus by 11.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in CarGurus during the first quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in CarGurus by 17.7% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 7,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CarGurus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.