CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.13 to $0.16 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $270 million to $300 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $468.91 million. CarGurus also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.02-$1.05 EPS.

CarGurus Price Performance

NASDAQ:CARG traded down $1.17 on Wednesday, reaching $12.59. 248,166 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,315,983. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.09. CarGurus has a 52 week low of $12.80 and a 52 week high of $50.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.63.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. CarGurus had a negative net margin of 0.90% and a positive return on equity of 20.37%. The business had revenue of $511.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. CarGurus’s quarterly revenue was up 134.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CarGurus will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of CarGurus

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CARG shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on CarGurus from $35.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on CarGurus from $31.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on CarGurus from $32.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on CarGurus from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on CarGurus from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CarGurus presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $25.91.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in CarGurus by 11.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of CarGurus by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 88,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 7,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in CarGurus by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. 86.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

