Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Bought by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,956 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,425 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Carrier Global were worth $2,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 121.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter worth about $29,000. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carrier Global Price Performance

NYSE CARR opened at $41.41 on Wednesday. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $33.10 and a 12 month high of $57.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.48.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 28.45%. The business had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CARR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Carrier Global to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.50.

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Stories

