Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Sunday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.40-$2.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $845.00 million-$885.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $963.82 million. Carter’s also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.05-$6.65 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Carter’s to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Carter’s from $100.00 to $72.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carter’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price target on shares of Carter’s to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Carter’s to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carter’s currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Get Carter's alerts:

Carter’s Price Performance

Carter’s stock traded down $2.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $64.25. 32,587 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 660,638. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.25. Carter’s has a 12 month low of $62.65 and a 12 month high of $111.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.72.

Carter’s Announces Dividend

Carter’s ( NYSE:CRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.02. Carter’s had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 44.06%. The business had revenue of $818.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $853.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. Carter’s’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Carter’s will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.66%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kendra Krugman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total transaction of $168,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,232,108.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carter’s

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Carter’s by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,454,471 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $317,777,000 after purchasing an additional 23,125 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 1.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,241,385 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $206,185,000 after acquiring an additional 30,901 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 3.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,146,926 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $105,506,000 after acquiring an additional 41,189 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 17,623.0% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 450,695 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,459,000 after acquiring an additional 448,152 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 161.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 434,571 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,628,000 after acquiring an additional 268,415 shares during the period. 99.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carter’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's My First Love, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.