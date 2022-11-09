Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Shares Bought by Stanley Laman Group Ltd.

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its stake in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,875 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,659 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. owned about 0.17% of Castle Biosciences worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSTL. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Castle Biosciences by 4.4% in the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Castle Biosciences by 9.7% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Castle Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $334,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in Castle Biosciences by 21.7% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Castle Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.86.

Insider Activity at Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences Trading Down 3.9 %

In other Castle Biosciences news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 4,118 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.56, for a total value of $121,728.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 312,414 shares in the company, valued at $9,234,957.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Castle Biosciences news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 7,704 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total value of $209,317.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 222,651 shares in the company, valued at $6,049,427.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 4,118 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.56, for a total transaction of $121,728.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 312,414 shares in the company, valued at $9,234,957.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 21,624 shares of company stock valued at $573,891 over the last 90 days. 7.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:CSTL traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,122. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.66. The company has a market capitalization of $509.38 million, a PE ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 1.08. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.58 and a twelve month high of $61.52.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $34.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.40 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 42.79% and a negative return on equity of 11.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Castle Biosciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

Further Reading

