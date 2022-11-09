Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Position Decreased by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 71.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,260 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $3,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTLT. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Catalent by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 45,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,011,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Catalent by 17.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,474,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,212,000 after purchasing an additional 673,706 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in Catalent by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,893,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,005,000 after purchasing an additional 754,290 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Catalent by 98.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 6,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 2,824 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Argus downgraded Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Catalent from $105.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Catalent from $120.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Catalent from $125.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Catalent from $125.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Catalent has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.80.

In other news, insider Thomas W. Hawkeswood sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total value of $72,037.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,364 shares in the company, valued at $415,495.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Thomas W. Hawkeswood sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total transaction of $72,037.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,495.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael A. Riley sold 1,482 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.04, for a total value of $152,705.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,083 shares in the company, valued at $935,912.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 17,055 shares of company stock worth $1,642,356 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CTLT traded down $0.85 on Wednesday, reaching $41.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,455,207. The firm has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Catalent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.72 and a 52 week high of $136.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.76.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Catalent had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 8.83%. Sell-side analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

