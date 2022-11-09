CBAK Energy Technology (CBAT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 14th.

CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The electronics maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $56.35 million for the quarter. CBAK Energy Technology had a net margin of 17.50% and a negative return on equity of 0.71%.

Get CBAK Energy Technology alerts:

CBAK Energy Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CBAT opened at $1.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $105.90 million, a P/E ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 2.62. CBAK Energy Technology has a 1 year low of $0.92 and a 1 year high of $2.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About CBAK Energy Technology

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in CBAK Energy Technology by 257.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 69,346 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 49,962 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in CBAK Energy Technology by 31.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 79,432 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 19,149 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CBAK Energy Technology by 94.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 91,519 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 44,529 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in CBAK Energy Technology by 3.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 930,102 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 34,045 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in CBAK Energy Technology by 59.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 108,825 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 40,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lithium batteries in Mainland China, the United States, Korea, Europe, and internationally. Its products are used in various applications, including electric vehicles, such as electric cars, electric buses, and hybrid electric cars and buses; light electric vehicles that include electric bicycles, electric motors, and sight-seeing cars; and electric tools, energy storage, uninterruptible power supply, and other high power applications, as well as cordless power tools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CBAK Energy Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBAK Energy Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.