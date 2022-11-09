CBAK Energy Technology (CBAT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 14th.
CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The electronics maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $56.35 million for the quarter. CBAK Energy Technology had a net margin of 17.50% and a negative return on equity of 0.71%.
CBAK Energy Technology Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CBAT opened at $1.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $105.90 million, a P/E ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 2.62. CBAK Energy Technology has a 1 year low of $0.92 and a 1 year high of $2.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.21.
About CBAK Energy Technology
CBAK Energy Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lithium batteries in Mainland China, the United States, Korea, Europe, and internationally. Its products are used in various applications, including electric vehicles, such as electric cars, electric buses, and hybrid electric cars and buses; light electric vehicles that include electric bicycles, electric motors, and sight-seeing cars; and electric tools, energy storage, uninterruptible power supply, and other high power applications, as well as cordless power tools.
