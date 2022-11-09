CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Sold by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC cut its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,429 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in CDW by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,723,027 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,812,692,000 after purchasing an additional 196,216 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CDW by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,059,776 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,978,483,000 after buying an additional 1,540,145 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in CDW by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,098,510 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,269,852,000 after buying an additional 82,188 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in CDW by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,867,807 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $691,912,000 after buying an additional 193,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in CDW by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,352,733 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $241,990,000 after buying an additional 161,248 shares during the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CDW alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CDW shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on CDW from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on CDW from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on CDW in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.00.

CDW Price Performance

CDW Increases Dividend

CDW stock opened at $175.72 on Wednesday. CDW Co. has a 1 year low of $147.91 and a 1 year high of $208.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $166.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.12. The firm has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. This is a positive change from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.28%.

CDW Profile

(Get Rating)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.