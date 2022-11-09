CEEK VR Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $9.60 Million (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 13.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 9th. CEEK VR has a market cap of $89.30 million and approximately $9.60 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CEEK VR has traded 16.9% lower against the US dollar. One CEEK VR token can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000626 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17,719.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00008961 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00007049 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00045658 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00041672 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00023540 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005659 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 87.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00003045 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.71 or 0.00229772 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a token. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.11610984 USD and is down -9.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 75 active market(s) with $7,815,197.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

