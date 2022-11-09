Celer Network (CELR) Price Tops $0.0129 on Exchanges

Celer Network (CELR) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 8th. Celer Network has a market capitalization of $91.27 million and approximately $17.87 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Celer Network token can now be bought for $0.0129 or 0.00000071 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Celer Network has traded 12.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Celer Network Token Profile

Celer Network launched on March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,085,488,367 tokens. The Reddit community for Celer Network is https://reddit.com/r/celernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Celer Network’s official message board is blog.celer.network. The official website for Celer Network is www.celer.network/#. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @celernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Celer Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celer Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celer Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

