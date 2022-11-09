Celo Dollar (CUSD) Price Reaches $0.99 on Major Exchanges

Celo Dollar (CUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 9th. In the last week, Celo Dollar has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. Celo Dollar has a total market capitalization of $49.33 million and $1.38 million worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Celo Dollar token can currently be bought for $0.99 or 0.00005577 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Celo Dollar alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00003019 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $96.16 or 0.00547625 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,008.56 or 0.28524881 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Celo Dollar Token Profile

Celo Dollar’s launch date was June 28th, 2020. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 57,241,566 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,856,513 tokens. The official website for Celo Dollar is celo.org. Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @celoorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Celo Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “cUSD (Celo Dollars) are a stable asset that follows the US Dollar. With cUSD, users can share money faster, cheaper, and more easily on their mobile phones.The official Celo Dollar ticker is “CUSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celo Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Celo Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Celo Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.