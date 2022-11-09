Celo Dollar Market Cap Hits $49.35 Million (CUSD)

Celo Dollar (CUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 9th. Celo Dollar has a market cap of $49.35 million and $1.25 million worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Celo Dollar token can now be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00005896 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Celo Dollar has traded down 0.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002753 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000331 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $93.81 or 0.00552864 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,886.16 or 0.28797770 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Celo Dollar Profile

Celo Dollar was first traded on June 28th, 2020. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 57,241,566 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,837,756 tokens. The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @celoorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Celo Dollar is celo.org.

Celo Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “cUSD (Celo Dollars) are a stable asset that follows the US Dollar. With cUSD, users can share money faster, cheaper, and more easily on their mobile phones.The official Celo Dollar ticker is “CUSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celo Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

