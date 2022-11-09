Celo Price Hits $0.47 on Top Exchanges (CELO)

Celo (CELO) traded 17.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 9th. Celo has a total market cap of $221.85 million and $22.33 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Celo coin can currently be purchased for $0.47 or 0.00002894 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Celo has traded down 33.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Celo

Celo’s genesis date was September 15th, 2017. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 473,376,178 coins. Celo’s official message board is forum.celo.org. Celo’s official Twitter account is @celoorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Celo is celo.org. The Reddit community for Celo is https://reddit.com/r/celohq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Celo

According to CryptoCompare, “The Celo Foundation is a non-profit organization based in the US that supports the growth and development of the open-source Celo Platform. Guided by the Celo community tenets, the Foundation contributes to education, technical research, environmental health, community engagement, and ecosystem outreach—activities that support and encourage an inclusive financial system that creates the conditions for prosperity for everyone.Celo's mission is to build a financial system that creates the conditions for prosperity for everyone.CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform.”

