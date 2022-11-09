Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Price Target Lowered to C$10.00 at Raymond James

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at Raymond James from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

CGAU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Centerra Gold from C$11.00 to C$8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Centerra Gold from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Centerra Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Centerra Gold from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.25.

Centerra Gold Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:CGAU traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.00. The company had a trading volume of 6,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,830. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.06. Centerra Gold has a 1 year low of $3.77 and a 1 year high of $10.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Centerra Gold ( NYSE:CGAU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.07). Centerra Gold had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 41.65%. The business had revenue of $167.65 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Centerra Gold will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Centerra Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Centerra Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Centerra Gold by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,281 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Centerra Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors own 37.84% of the company’s stock.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

Featured Stories

