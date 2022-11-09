Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.42-$4.50 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CSR. Raymond James restated a downgrade rating on shares of Centerspace in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Centerspace from $77.00 to $69.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Compass Point cut shares of Centerspace from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Colliers International Group dropped their price objective on shares of Centerspace to $80.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Centerspace from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centerspace presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $90.14.

Get Centerspace alerts:

Centerspace Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CSR traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.09. 2,588 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,687. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.42. Centerspace has a 12 month low of $60.63 and a 12 month high of $112.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $920.57 million, a PE ratio of -35.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.93.

Centerspace Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Centerspace

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Centerspace’s payout ratio is -168.79%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Centerspace during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Centerspace in the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Centerspace by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Centerspace by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Centerspace by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

About Centerspace

(Get Rating)

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of June 30, 2021, Centerspace owned 62 apartment communities consisting of 11,579 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Centerspace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerspace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.