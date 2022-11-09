Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.19-$5.19 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.64 billion-$9.64 billion.
Shares of Central Japan Railway stock traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $11.18. 31,484 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,853. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $23.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.82 and a beta of 0.21. Central Japan Railway has a 12-month low of $10.70 and a 12-month high of $15.07.
