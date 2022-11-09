Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) to Issue $2.25 Semi-annual Dividend

Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET – Get Rating) announced a semi-annual dividend on Saturday, November 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 2.25 per share on Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th.
Central Securities has increased its dividend by an average of 37.3% annually over the last three years.
Central Securities Stock Performance
NYSEAMERICAN CET opened at $36.26 on Wednesday. Central Securities has a 1-year low of $33.13 and a 1-year high of $45.14.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Central Securities stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.51% of the company’s stock.
Central Securities Company Profile
Central Securities Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It also invests on bonds, convertible bonds, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks, warrants, options real estate, or short-term obligations of governments, banks and corporations.
