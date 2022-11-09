Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) to Issue $2.25 Semi-annual Dividend

Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET – Get Rating) announced a semi-annual dividend on Saturday, November 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 2.25 per share on Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th.

Central Securities has increased its dividend by an average of 37.3% annually over the last three years.

Central Securities Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN CET opened at $36.26 on Wednesday. Central Securities has a 1-year low of $33.13 and a 1-year high of $45.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Central Securities

In other Central Securities news, Director Leo Price Blackford bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.85 per share, for a total transaction of $69,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,440,350.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Central Securities stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

Central Securities Company Profile

Central Securities Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It also invests on bonds, convertible bonds, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks, warrants, options real estate, or short-term obligations of governments, banks and corporations.

