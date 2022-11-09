CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) Shares Gap Down to $29.31

CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.31, but opened at $25.30. CEVA shares last traded at $25.28, with a volume of 787 shares.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CEVA in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on CEVA to $38.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.
The stock has a market cap of $606.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 626.16, a P/E/G ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.97.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CEVA. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of CEVA by 160.0% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 436,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,657,000 after acquiring an additional 268,750 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of CEVA in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,618,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CEVA by 37.4% in the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 473,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,229,000 after buying an additional 128,685 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of CEVA by 677.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,333,000 after buying an additional 112,498 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CEVA in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,396,000. Institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.
CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).
