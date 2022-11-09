CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV) Reaches New 52-Week High at $10.02

Shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.02 and last traded at $10.02, with a volume of 144214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

CF Acquisition Corp. IV Stock Down 0.1 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 392.6% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 7,852 shares during the last quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP bought a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 17.0% in the first quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.79% of the company’s stock.

About CF Acquisition Corp. IV

CF Acquisition Corp. IV does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, healthcare, real estate, technology, and software industries.

