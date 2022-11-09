Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Stock Performance

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. stock opened at $0.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.35 million, a PE ratio of 45.02 and a beta of 0.63. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $3.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Founders Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 150.0% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the second quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 12,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

About Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Online Channels and Traditional. It manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.

