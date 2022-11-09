Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Price Target Raised to C$12.00

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN – Get Rating) had its target price upped by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 40.85% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CHE.UN. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.25 to C$10.50 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$11.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$10.75.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund stock traded up C$0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$8.52. The stock had a trading volume of 676,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,596. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of C$6.65 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.19. The company has a market cap of C$981.43 million and a PE ratio of -4.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$7.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 262.29.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

