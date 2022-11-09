Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) CEO Michael K. Wirth Sells 34,620 Shares

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 34,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.03, for a total value of $6,405,738.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Michael K. Wirth also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 4th, Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of Chevron stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total value of $10,250,284.20.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CVX traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $185.34. 6,248,890 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,117,337. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.73. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $110.73 and a 1 year high of $186.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $358.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.21.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.34. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The business had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 18.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.31%.

Institutional Trading of Chevron

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.5% during the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 0.8% in the third quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 1.6% in the third quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC increased its position in Chevron by 0.5% during the third quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 12,234 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its position in Chevron by 0.4% during the third quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 14,906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. 69.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. Societe Generale raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on Chevron from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. HSBC cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.60.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

