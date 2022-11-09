Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:REFI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:REFI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.01-$2.05 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.82. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I cut their price target on shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.80.

Get Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance alerts:

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Stock Up 3.9 %

NASDAQ:REFI traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.70. The stock had a trading volume of 175 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,557. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance has a 1-year low of $13.87 and a 1-year high of $20.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.44.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.79%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance during the first quarter worth $54,000. 13.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance

(Get Rating)

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It originates, structures, and invests in first mortgage loans and alternative structured financings secured by commercial real estate properties. The company offers senior loans to state-licensed operators and property owners in the cannabis industry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.