Chiliz Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.44 Billion (CHZ)

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 32.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 9th. Chiliz has a total market cap of $1.10 billion and approximately $1.44 billion worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chiliz token can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00001060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Chiliz has traded 20.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002868 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 22.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 23.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 23.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.88 or 0.00543609 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,838.21 or 0.28315731 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Chiliz Token Profile

Chiliz’s launch date was October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,006,972,847 tokens. Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chiliz’s official website is www.chiliz.com. The official message board for Chiliz is medium.com/chiliz.

Buying and Selling Chiliz

According to CryptoCompare, “Chiliz is a currency option for blockchain-backed products and services geared towards mainstream consumers. Aiming to elevate everyday experiences – fan engagement in entertainment, alternative payment solutions for conventional products, and more.Chiliz provides sports & entertainment entities with blockchain-based tools to help them engage & monetize their audiences.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chiliz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chiliz using one of the exchanges listed above.

