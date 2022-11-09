Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $414.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.90 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 28.72% and a return on equity of 92.23%. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share.

Choice Hotels International Stock Performance

Shares of Choice Hotels International stock opened at $116.02 on Wednesday. Choice Hotels International has a 52 week low of $104.15 and a 52 week high of $157.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $116.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.96.

Choice Hotels International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2375 per share. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Choice Hotels International

In other Choice Hotels International news, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 2,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total transaction of $263,460.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,296 shares in the company, valued at $2,789,229.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders sold a total of 13,446 shares of company stock valued at $1,628,298 over the last three months. Company insiders own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 28.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 9.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Choice Hotels International by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 17,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Choice Hotels International by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Choice Hotels International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $123.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. UBS Group cut shares of Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $167.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Choice Hotels International from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Choice Hotels International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Choice Hotels International from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.22.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

