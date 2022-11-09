Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) and Remote Dynamics (OTCMKTS:RMTD) Financial Analysis

Remote Dynamics (OTCMKTS:RMTD – Get Rating) and Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Remote Dynamics and Chunghwa Telecom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Remote Dynamics alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Remote Dynamics N/A N/A N/A Chunghwa Telecom 16.85% 9.27% 6.93%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Remote Dynamics and Chunghwa Telecom’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Remote Dynamics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Chunghwa Telecom $7.54 billion 3.48 $1.28 billion $1.63 20.74

Risk and Volatility

Chunghwa Telecom has higher revenue and earnings than Remote Dynamics.

Remote Dynamics has a beta of -0.41, suggesting that its stock price is 141% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chunghwa Telecom has a beta of 0.11, suggesting that its stock price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Remote Dynamics and Chunghwa Telecom, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Remote Dynamics 0 0 0 0 N/A Chunghwa Telecom 0 0 1 0 3.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.4% of Chunghwa Telecom shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Chunghwa Telecom shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Chunghwa Telecom beats Remote Dynamics on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Remote Dynamics

(Get Rating)

Remote Dynamics, Inc. markets, sells, and supports automatic vehicle location and mobile resource management solutions. It serves its solutions to construction, field services, distribution, limousine, electrical/plumbing, waste management, and government. The company is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

About Chunghwa Telecom

(Get Rating)

Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Others segments. The company offers local and domestic long-distance telephone, broadband access, and related services; information and communication technology and VAS services; and interconnection with its fixed-line network to other mobile and fixed-line operators. It also provides mobile; HiNet Internet, data communication, and cloud; Internet data center; and international long-distance telephone and data services. In addition, the company distributes and sells mobile handsets, data cards, electronic materials, and computing and business machinery equipment and software; designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services semiconductor testing components, printed circuit boards, and electronic components and finished products, and automatic license plate recognition software and hardware products. Further, it offers real estate development and property management; system, network, and communications integration; intelligent buildings and energy network; digital information supply and advertisement; property and liability insurance agency; family education; computing equipment installation; management consultancy; data processing; telecommunication engineering; Internet identify; and information and communication solution services. Additionally, the company provides software design services, and Internet contents production and play services; motion picture production and distribution; and energy saving solutions and international circuits, and services for electronic parts and machinery processed products. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Taipei City, Taiwan.

Receive News & Ratings for Remote Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Remote Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.