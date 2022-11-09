Cielo S.A. (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) Plans Dividend of $0.01

Cielo S.A. (OTCMKTS:CIOXY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, November 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0078 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th.

Cielo Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CIOXY opened at $1.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.12. Cielo has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cielo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday.

Cielo Company Profile

Cielo SA, through its subsidiaries, provides payment services in Brazil. It is involved in the provision of services related to credit and debit cards, and other payment methods, including signing up of merchants and service providers; rental, installation, and maintenance of point of sale terminals; and data capture and processing of electronic and manual transactions.

