CION Investment (CION) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

CION Investment (NYSE:CION – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 10th.

CION Investment (NYSE:CION – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $43.55 million during the quarter. CION Investment had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 28.35%.

Shares of CION stock opened at $9.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $541.10 million and a P/E ratio of 11.31. CION Investment has a one year low of $7.83 and a one year high of $15.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.60.

In related news, insider Gregg A. Bresner acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.29 per share, with a total value of $51,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 30,099 shares in the company, valued at $309,718.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders bought a total of 12,640 shares of company stock valued at $130,680 over the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CION. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of CION Investment by 84.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of CION Investment in the second quarter valued at about $119,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CION Investment in the second quarter valued at about $125,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CION Investment in the second quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Heirloom Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of CION Investment in the first quarter valued at about $151,000. 17.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on CION Investment from $11.00 to $9.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

