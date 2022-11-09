Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Bought by Solidarilty Wealth LLC

Solidarilty Wealth LLC grew its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,128 shares during the quarter. Solidarilty Wealth LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Smith Salley & Associates grew its position in Citigroup by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 26,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 54,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 28.0% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 15,334,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353,371 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 198,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,119,000 after purchasing an additional 23,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on C shares. Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Citigroup from $49.00 to $49.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Odeon Capital Group lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $54.00 target price on Citigroup in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.60.

NYSE:C traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.34. The stock had a trading volume of 748,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,075,004. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.21, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.58. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $69.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.42.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $18.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.95%.

In other Citigroup news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,277.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

