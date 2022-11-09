Citigroup Trims Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND) Target Price to $2.85

Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Citigroup from $3.75 to $2.85 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

KIND has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Nextdoor from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Nextdoor to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Nextdoor from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of 4.37.

Nextdoor Price Performance

Nextdoor stock opened at 2.32 on Wednesday. Nextdoor has a one year low of 2.24 and a one year high of 14.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $895.59 million, a PE ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is 2.84 and its 200 day moving average is 3.20.

Insider Activity at Nextdoor

Nextdoor ( NYSE:KIND Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported -0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.10. Nextdoor had a negative return on equity of 22.05% and a negative net margin of 54.45%. The company had revenue of 54.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 56.27 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nextdoor will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David L. Sze purchased 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of 2.91 per share, for a total transaction of 4,365,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,603,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 19,215,789.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Greylock 16 Gp Llc bought 1,600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of 3.06 per share, with a total value of 4,896,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,043,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately 24,612,693.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David L. Sze purchased 1,500,000 shares of Nextdoor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of 2.91 per share, with a total value of 4,365,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,603,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately 19,215,789.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 5,765,000 shares of company stock valued at $17,939,150. 41.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Nextdoor by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,945,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Nextdoor during the 2nd quarter worth $15,458,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Nextdoor by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,670,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,178,000 after buying an additional 834,077 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Nextdoor by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,765,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,555,000 after buying an additional 17,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Nextdoor by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,150,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,430,000 after buying an additional 16,703 shares during the last quarter. 31.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nextdoor Company Profile

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates as the neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. It enables small and mid-sized businesses, large brands, public agencies, and nonprofits to receive information, give and get help, and build connections.

