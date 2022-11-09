Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Bought by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,246 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 76.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,002,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $861,383,000 after buying an additional 8,203,831 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 410.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,770,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $261,593,000 after acquiring an additional 4,641,334 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the second quarter worth approximately $37,423,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 525.1% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,168,323 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,960,000 after acquiring an additional 981,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,063,000. 88.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on CFG. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $39.50 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.53.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $40.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.66. The company has a market cap of $19.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.38. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.65 and a 12 month high of $57.00.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 24.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.00%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.