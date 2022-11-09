Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.48% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CLVT. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Clarivate from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.33.

Clarivate Stock Performance

Shares of Clarivate stock opened at $9.64 on Wednesday. Clarivate has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $25.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of -48.20 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

Clarivate ( NYSE:CLVT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $686.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.51 million. Clarivate had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 1.87%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clarivate will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Clarivate news, Director Andrew Miles Snyder acquired 208,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.61 per share, for a total transaction of $2,418,746.13. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 208,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,418,746.13. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 24.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clarivate

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Clarivate by 61.0% during the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 38,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 14,675 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the third quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Clarivate in the third quarter valued at $803,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Clarivate in the third quarter worth $3,026,000. Finally, Andesa Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Clarivate during the third quarter worth $316,000. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clarivate

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

