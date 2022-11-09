Clark Estates Inc. NY Cuts Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Clark Estates Inc. NY decreased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises about 1.5% of Clark Estates Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Clark Estates Inc. NY’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $8,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 21.2% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 878,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,456,000 after acquiring an additional 153,642 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Essex LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Essex LLC now owns 64,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after acquiring an additional 9,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blossom Wealth Management boosted its stake in Pfizer by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 7,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PFE. UBS Group set a $55.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $47.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.44.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Shares of PFE stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $46.86. 488,379 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,952,216. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.57. The company has a market cap of $262.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.44 and a 12-month high of $61.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

About Pfizer

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

