Clark Estates Inc. NY Increases Holdings in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

Clark Estates Inc. NY grew its holdings in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY owned approximately 0.27% of Patrick Industries worth $3,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Keebeck Alpha LP lifted its stake in Patrick Industries by 25.1% in the second quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 4,511 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $158,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $305,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the second quarter valued at about $269,000. Finally, Wilen Investment Management CORP. raised its stake in Patrick Industries by 36.2% in the second quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. now owns 1,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Patrick Industries

In other news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.42, for a total transaction of $1,268,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 131,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,354,760.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of PATK traded down $0.63 on Wednesday, hitting $47.38. 2,369 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,810. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $41.75 and a one year high of $86.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 3.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 2.54.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Patrick Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Patrick Industries from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Patrick Industries in a research report on Friday, August 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Patrick Industries from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.67.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum product; fiberglass and plastic components; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; dash panels; and other products.

