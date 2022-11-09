Clark Estates Inc. NY Purchases Shares of 37,000 QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Clark Estates Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,596,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in QuidelOrtho during the 1st quarter worth $34,321,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in QuidelOrtho by 3,991.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 268,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,128,000 after buying an additional 262,295 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in QuidelOrtho by 162.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 274,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,823,000 after buying an additional 169,822 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in QuidelOrtho during the second quarter worth about $11,759,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 458,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,538,000 after acquiring an additional 108,901 shares during the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on QDEL. Citigroup began coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of QuidelOrtho from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on QuidelOrtho in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised QuidelOrtho from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.75.

NASDAQ QDEL traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $87.66. 17,238 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 624,796. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.15. QuidelOrtho Co. has a 52-week low of $66.88 and a 52-week high of $180.06. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.28.

QuidelOrtho Corporation focuses on the development and manufacture of diagnostic testing technologies across the continuum of healthcare testing needs. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

